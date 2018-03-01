Franklin county Commissioners are proposing changes to TDC sustaining grant program

Franklin county Commissioners are proposing changes to a grant program that helps local museums and lighthouses.
The commission is asking the Tourist Development council to change its sustaining grant program so that the non-profits that use it are sunsetted out of the program over time.
The commission said that is the best way to free up money from the program for new organizations that could use the financial assistance.
Currently 7 groups get 20 thousand dollars every year through the program to help them cover their operating expenses.
The sustaining grants help fund local museums including the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum, the Raney House and the Carrabelle History Museum as well as the county’s two lighthouses.
The Apalachicola center for History, Culture and Art also receives the funding.
The sustaining grant program is about 7 years old and many of the groups have been receiving funding for most, if not all of that time.
County Commissioners say that needs to end.
They want to see the program changed so that every year participating groups would get less money until they are out of the program altogether.
That would allow new groups to apply for funding while pushing existing groups to a business model that can sustain itself.
Leslie Cox, representing the Carrabelle History Museum, pointed out that these grants are intended to be used to draw tourists which is exactly what groups like hers do.
She added that the 20 thousand dollar grant not only helps fund 4 people working at the museum, but also funds programs throughout they year that bring people to the area.
She said without it, groups like hers would not be able to keep the doors open.
Commissioners, however, said the program needs to have a sunset clause and asked that the Tourist Development Council begin working on the various alternatives for the commission to consider at a future meeting.
