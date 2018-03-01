A project to create an interactive museum of an old oyster shucking house is moving forward at Lombardi's Park in Apalachicola.
The project is being funded through money collected from BP after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
Franklin county commission chairman Smokey Parrish said the project was chosen because the boat ramp at Lombardi's was closed for 5 months during the oil spill.
This museum will a show the history of the local seafood industry through a combination of information kiosks, audio and video stations, and other media.
There will be other improvements to the park including replacing the old cooler building with a pavilion overlooking the Bay, the boat ramp,and the fishing pier.
Park visitors will also notice improvements to the fishing pier, parking, traffic flow, and landscaping.
The park is closed while demolition work is underway but should reopen within 30 days.
Once demolition is complete the boat ramp, fishing pier, and picnic area will reopen to the public.
You can keep up with the status of the park at the Franklin County website.
