Franklin County Sheriff and school district share costs of school protection

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and the Franklin county School District are entering a cost-sharing agreement to make sure there are enough armed officers at local public schools.
Sheriff AJ Smith said he now has two deputies stationed at the consolidated school and one at the ABC School plus a supervisor who can relieve one if needed.
The sheriff said there will never be a time when our schools are open and there won't be a deputy there.
The School district will help cover some of the costs so the sheriff's office can replace some of the deputies that will be taken off the road to protect the schools.
The sheriff said the amount the schools are kicking in won't completely cover the cost but it certainly helps fill some of the positions so there will be enough deputies on the road dealing with drug calls and other crimes.
