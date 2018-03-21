Don't miss the Carrabelle Culture Crawl on March the 24th

Carrabelle Culture Crawl
Saturday, March 24
10:00 am-3:00 pm
Carrabelle
Admission is Free & Open to the Public
The Carrabelle Culture Crawl is a free celebration of amazing art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle on Saturday, March 24, 10 am-3 pm. This cultural event is a free, multi-venue showcase that will take place at over a dozen unique galleries, museums, shops, restaurants, and spaces. This wonderful community event, sponsored in part by the Carrabelle History Museum, City of Carrabelle Community Redevelopment Agency, Coastal Realty Group, Carrabelle and Franklin County Tourist Development Council, is free and open to the public.
Be on the lookout for the Oysterman, the Forgotten Coast Mermaids and some of your favorite Fishy Fashion characters wandering the streets, representing the spirit of Carrabelle. The Carrabelle Artist Association will have a wonderful and unique display of art from several talented area artists. Visitors will also have an opportunity to lend their talents to the creation of some public art. Music will be heard during the Culture Crawl in various places - like Country music on the sidewalk at Rio Carrabelle in the afternoon and Barbershop singers wandering the streets. Plus get a chance at winning some wonderful door prizes just for having fun!
Guests may start at any of the participating locations and visit as many as time allows. Event maps showing the official stops will be available and the Gopher Tortoise logo will be displayed in the windows of participating locations. Complimentary refreshments will be available at several venues and visitors have a chance to enter the drawing for some great door prizes.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl locations include the following wonderful places:
1) The Belle
2) Cal Allen’s Coastal Art Gallery
3) Carrabelle Artist Association
4) Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce
5) Carrabelle Corner
6) Carrabelle History Museum
7) Carrabelle Junction
8) Christie’s Cottage Living
9) Coastal Realty Group, Carrabelle
10) Fathom's Steam Room & Raw Bar
11) Franklin County Public Library, Carrabelle Branch
12) Lost Treasure Gallery
13) Lulu’s Cafe
14) Marine Street Grill
http://live.oysterradio.com/