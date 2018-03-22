FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

PIPER is a 4 yr old Labrador Retriever and the sweetest, gentlest soul here. She has been our acting nurse maid to several scared and unsocialized dogs and they have all responded well to her calm and gentle nature. She would make the perfect pet for a loving family. She is happy to go for walks and she is equally happy to snuggle. If you are looking for a companion dog for yourself or family, this lady should be at the top of your list!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/