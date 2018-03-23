Don't miss Wings and Wheels Aviation day at the airport in Apalachicola on Saturday

If you like planes make sure to come out to the Franklin County Airport in Apalachicola on Saturday.
The Airport will host Wings and Wheels Aviation Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..
Live music will be performed by Debbie Jordan and the band Flying Fish
You can also check out a UH-1 “Huey” helicopter, a Coast Guard helicopter, military aircraft, a Yak 52, an AT-11 prop plane, and even win a ride in a P5-1D.
The event is brought to you by the Tourist Development Council, and Centric Aviation.
