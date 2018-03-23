2017 brought a record number of tourists to the Sunshine State.
According to VISIT FLORIDA ,116.5 million people visited the Sunshine State last year.
That's a 3.6 percent increase over 2016.
The numbers include 102 million domestic visitors, 11 million overseas visitors and 3.5 million Canadian visitors.
Florida’s tourism industry supports 1.4 million jobs across the state
Governor Rick Scott hopes to keep the visitor's coming.
He said We will continue to market our state as the number one global destination for tourism.”
