Is the state of Florida holding your property? Find out today!

The state of Florida may be holding some of your property.
The state of Florida is holding close to a billion dollars in cash and property belonging to Florida residents including money from old bank accounts, legal settlements, and deposits paid to utility companies.
They also hold on to unclaimed property like jewelry, coin collections and antiques.
Last year the Florida Division of Unclaimed Property returned $313 million to more than more than 513,000 individual claims.
One in five Floridians has an unclaimed account in their name, and all are encouraged to regularly search for accounts on the Division’s website at www.Fltreasurehunt.org or by calling 1-88-VALUABLE.
http://live.oysterradio.com/