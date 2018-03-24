FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report March 9, 2018 through March 15, 2018

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
March 9, 2018 through March 15, 2018
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Officers Kossey and Travis were on patrol in the Eastpoint area and observed a vessel returning from harvesting oysters traveling east in the Eastpoint Channel. They stopped the boat near Barber’s Seafood, inspected a bag of oysters and found the subject to be in possession of undersized oysters. After counting and measuring each individual oyster, they determined the bag contained 53% undersized oysters. The subject was cited and 208 undersized oysters were returned to the water alive.
GULF COUNTY
Officer Webb received information from Communications that a subject was harvesting undersized black drum and stowing them in a truck parked nearby. Upon arrival, two individuals were seen actively fishing and a resource inspection revealed 23 black drum, seven of which were undersized, and one undersized Spanish mackerel. Both individuals were charged with taking over the daily limit and undersized black drum. Written warnings were issued for the undersized mackerel and for fishing without a license for one subject.
WAKULLA COUNTY
While conducting vessel patrol on the Ochlockonee River, Officer Nelson conducted a resource inspection of a recreational fishing vessel occupied by several individuals. Prior to the inspection, the captain of the vessel stated they harvested several catfish and croakers. During the inspection, it was determined the occupants of the vessel were in possession of seven undersized mangrove snapper. Appropriate action was taken regarding the violation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Officer Gore was on patrol around Culpepper Landing on Holmes Creek at night when he conducted a boating and fisheries inspection on a vessel with two individuals onboard returning to the landing. The vessel was being operated without navigation lights, had no life jackets, and no registration paperwork on board. Further inspection revealed illegally harvested freshwater gamefish by illegal method (gigged shellcracker and bass). The subjects were issued the appropriate citations and warnings for the violations.
Officer Gore was patrolling Econfina Wildlife Management Area when he observed a subject fishing from an unregistered vessel on Rattlesnake Lake. As the individual was leaving, he requested to perform a resource inspection. The subject exited the vehicle and began walking toward the vessel, then fled on foot while Officer Gore was reviewing the subject’s identification. A subsequent search of the area ensued, but the individual was not located. However, positive identification was made and further investigation revealed numerous boating violations, active warrants, a fishing license suspension, and habitual driver’s license suspensions. Appropriate charges have been filed with the State Attorney’s Office for the numerous violations.
