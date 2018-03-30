Friday, March 30, 2018
Eastpoint bike path project moving closer to reality
Franklin County has signed a 46 thousand dollar contract with a company called Dewberry for Construction Engineering & Inspection services for the Bayshore Drive Sidewalk project.
That project will add a sidewalk and bike path from the intersection of Hickory Dip Road and North Bayshore Drive to the St. George Island bridge.
A company called “M of Tallahassee” has been hired to do the work.
The state is paying over 400 thousand dollars to build the path.
Construction is slated to begin in April.
http://live.oysterradio.com/