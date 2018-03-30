FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Hannah Bowers
March 30, 2018
Twitter: @FFS_Chipola
Fire Break 56 Wildfire Update for Friday, March 30th
The Florida Forest Service, Chipola Forestry Center has been working the Fire Break 56 Wildfire in Gulf County since Tuesday, March 27th. The wildfire is located between White City work center on County Road 71 and Overstreet Tower on County Road 386.
Wildland firefighters made great progress on the Fire Break 56 Wildfire yesterday. The fire is currently 8,044 acres and 75% contained. Recent rainfall measured ¾ of an inch, aiding in suppression efforts.
With the favorable fire weather conditions, higher humidity and cloud cover, crews were able to continue constructing fire lines and widening existing control lines, yesterday. Aerial resources provided reconnaissance flights and aerial water drops. Wildland firefighters working night operations conducted a 150 acre burn-out operation, “fighting fire with fire” to aid in controlling the wildfire.
“We have had all hands on deck,” stated Incident Commander, Aaron Kincaid. “The progress could not have been accomplished without each and every person working and supporting the suppression efforts.”
Today, wildland firefighters and local landowners will focus on widening the existing control lines, mopping up 50 feet into the fire, and constructing fire lines along uncontrolled fire edges.
Resources on Scene:
“We would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for the tireless work of the Florida Forest Service’s wildland firefighters in containing the Fire Break 56 Wildfire,” stated Deseret Cattle & Timber General Manager, Michael Archibald. “The extra-mile efforts, combined with tremendous cooperation by local firefighters, first responders, and neighboring landowners, were indispensable in bringing this fire under control.”
For more information on the Fire Break 56 Wildfire, feel free to contact Hannah Bowers, Wildfire Mitigation Specialist and Public Information Officer for the Chipola Forestry Center at (850) 625-6621, by emailing Hannah.Bowers@
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/