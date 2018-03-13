EdgeWare Productions Acting Workshops in Apalachicola

EdgeWare Productions Presents 3 Days of Workshops at HCA
EdgeWare Productions will be in Apalachicola from March 20-24 as an artist residency, to conduct community-centered workshops and culminating in two performances of their play, A Woman by Design on Friday and Saturday evenings, March 23 and 24.
The workshops are designed to reach a broad audience from young children to adults. The two Shakespeare themed workshops are limited to 25 active participants, but parents, teachers, and those interested in acting Shakespeare are welcome to observe.
SHAKE HANDS WITH SHAKESPEARE March 20th 4:00pm
This workshop, designed for young children, provides an overview of Shakespeare’s life and times.
Creative movement, voice, and articulation joins with background information on theater in general, Shakespeare’s legacy in particular, and why we humans are compelled to tell stories. By the conclusion of the 60-minute workshop, participants will have learned a short piece from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, complete with actions to accompany the words. Ideal for students 1st-4th grades.
ACTION! WORD! WORD! ACTION! March 21st 4:00pm
For older students and adults, this session builds on the messages in Shake Hands with Shakespeare, with an emphasis on historical perspective, upbeat vocal exercises, and stressing movement, articulation, and vocal projection. Drawing inspiration from Hamlet’s Advice to the Players, which admonishes that actors “Suit the action to the word, the word to the action” participants will have a greater understanding of Shakespeare’s timelessness and a greater appreciation of his legacy.
AUDITION WORKSHOP March 22nd 7:00pm
Theatre professionals David Edgecombe and Elizabeth Ware will lead a discussion on audition techniques, do’s and do not’s, and the importance of being prepared and having a positive attitude. Insights on audition pieces, how to dress, and an inside look at what a director is looking for in auditions will be shared. Participants are encouraged to bring a 1-2 minute monologue, but this is not required for participation. Appropriate for adults and high school students.
There is no cost for participants, but donations are welcome. For more information contact:
Apalachicola Center for History, Culture & Art
