Sacred Heart is expanding its medical services in Franklin County.
Sacred Heart specialists based in Port St. Joe are now offering appointments at the Medical Group’s primary care office in Apalachicola.
The services include general surgery as well as orthopedic surgery and sports medicine surgery.
Sacred Heart said The addition of specialist care services in Apalachicola builds on their commitment to provide high-quality, compassionate healthcare for the residents and visitors of Gulf and Franklin counties.
For more information or to schedule an appointment call 850-229-5833.
http://live.oysterradio.com/