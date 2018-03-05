Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to Host Webinar on Consumer Protection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–In recognition of National Consumer Protection Week, March 4-10, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will host a webinar to help educate Florida consumers on how to protect themselves from scams. The free webinar on Wednesday, March 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. will highlight the department’s role in business registration, the consumer complaint and mediation process and more. Consumers can register for the webinar atFloridaConsumerHelp.com.
National Consumer Protection Week is a nationwide effort to educate consumers about their rights and how to make well-informed decisions to avoid scams and fraud.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is the state’s clearinghouse for consumer complaints, protection and information. The call center is staffed with trained analysts who can respond to questions about programs and regulations under the department’s purview, provide information on a wide variety of topics or direct callers to the appropriate government agency. Consumers can get tips or file a complaint at FloridaComsumerHelp.com.
Consumers who believe fraud has taken place can contact the department’s consumer protection and information hotline at 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352) or, for Spanish speakers, 1-800-FL-AYUDA (352-9832).
