Two people were killed in a 2 car collision in Gulf County on Saturday.
17 year old Jonathan Glenn Foster and 32 year old Joseph Kyle Rich, both of Wewahitchka, died after their vehicles collided just after 6 o'clock Saturday morning.
The Highway patrol said Foster was heading east on Highway 22 in a 1996 Chevy Pickup when he collided with a westbound 1992 Chevy pickup pulling a trailer driven by Mr. Rich.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and says it is not known whether the accident was alcohol related.
State Road 22 was closed for about 4 hours Saturday morning while officials conducted their initial investigation.
