Sheriff's office seeks help in finding drug and robbery suspects

The Franklin County sheriff's office is asking the public's help in locating two suspects in connection with a robbery and illegal drug use at the Buccaneer Inn on St. George Island.
Greggory Sprouse from Panama City rented the room late last week with an unknown, younger white female.
When the pair checked out they left behind illegal narcotics such as methamphetamine, heroin, loaded needles, torches and other drug paraphernalia.
The two suspects also left all clothing and personal items behind, but kept the room key.
The individuals were seen driving a dark green 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe-Two Door with tag number DRDE06.
If you have any information, please call Lt. Ronnie Jones at 370-6165 immediately.
