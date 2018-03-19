St. George Island State Park seeks OPS Park Ranger

If you are looking for work and you like the outdoors, the state park on St. George Island is looking for a Park Ranger.
The state park is currently taking applications for an OPS Park Ranger position.
The job pays 10 dollars an hour and there are no benefits, except that you get to work at one of the most beautiful beaches in Florida.
The job is 24 hours a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from April 2nd through June the 30th.
Apllicants should enjoy working with the public as they will provide visitor services among other duties.
To apply you will need to fill out an application at jobs.myflorida.com
For more information you can also call Joshua Hodson at the State Park at 921-2111.
https://jobs.myflorida.com/job/EASTPOINT-OPS-PARK-RANGER-37971475-FL-32328/465239000/
