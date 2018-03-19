Franklin County residents can now renew their driver's licenses at the tax collector's office

Franklin County residents can now renew their driver's licenses in Franklin County.
Beginning today residents will no longer have to travel out of county to get a new drivers license or renew an old license.
People can now go the tax collector's office at the Franklin County Courthouse in Apalachicola for Driver licenses, ID cards, and license reinstatements.
The office is also able to administer the written exam and driving test.
You will have to make an appointment to take the driving test.
You can make an appointment by calling 653-9323.
