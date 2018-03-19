Guardian ad Litem program to hold training class in Apalachicola on Saturday

The Guardian Ad litem program is looking for local volunteers and plan to hold a training session in Apalachicola on March 24th.
The Guardian Ad Litem program represents the best interests of children in court, generally in non-criminal court cases like divorces.
Many of the thousands of children using the program statewide are the victims of abuse, abandonment or neglect.
In January there were 13 Franklin County children being represented by a Guardian Ad Litem, there were 8 Franklin County volunteers in the program.
More volunteers are needed – particularly retired people – the program would like to have 12 to 15 volunteers working locally.
Its a big commitment but not overwhelming.
If you would like to help, on average you would have to devote 8 to 10 hours a month to the program.
The program will hold an orientation session at the Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola on Saturday, March the 24th from 10 till 5.
If you are interested, you should call Sara Urban at 850-606-1213 to register.
Anyone interested in learning more about the prgram can go to www.gal2.org.
