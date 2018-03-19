|
Meeting Notice
March 19, 2018
The Gulf Council's Shrimp Advisory Panel
to Meet
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will hold a meeting of it's Shrimp Advisory Panel on Thursday, April 5, 2018. The meeting will convene in the Council office conference room at 2203 N. Lois Avenue, Suite 1100, Tampa, Florida, from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, EST.
The panel will address the following items:
- Biological review of the Texas closure
- Review of the new stock assessments for brown, white and pink shrimp
- Update on shrimp catch, effort, CPUE, turtle threshold update, and juvenile red snapper effort threshold
- Review of the Ph.D. of Coral Amendment 9
- Discussion of hurricane(s) impact on shrimp industry
- Discussion of SPGM permit renewal process
For a complete agenda and meeting materials click here.
To register for the webinar click here.
About the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.
Submit comments and stay updated on fishery issues:
Check it out! Go to www.gulfcouncil.org
and click on the thermometer in the middle of the page. From there you can read up on all the pending actions, watch the video presentations, read comments, and submit your own. All comments submitted through the online form are automatically posted on our web site for Council review. Other comments are manually posted every couple of days.
There is also a thermometer for each issue that lets you know where the Council is in the process for that particular amendment, whether it's the scoping phase, final action, or implementation.
You can also find information on our Facebook page, blog, and YouTube channel.
The Gulf Council has an APP for that - Download it for free!
|