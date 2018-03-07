The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to buckle up their children.
The department has received reports of kids standing up in cars and jumping around inside of moving vehicles.
In Florida that's illegal and the sheriff's department will write tickets to parents who don't buckle up their kids while riding in vehicles.
Florida law requires all drivers and occupants in the front seat of a vehicle to fasten their safety belts.
Occupants under the age of 18, regardless of where they sit in a vehicle, also must buckle up.
Tickets for not buckling up are usually about 50 dollars, though they can be higher depending on the county in which you’re stopped.
So remember, buckle up, or don't be surprised if you're pulled over and ticketed if you don't.
