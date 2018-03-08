Salinas Park in Cape San Blas to get 6 acre expansion using BP oil spill money

The Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration program recently approved the expansion of Salinas Park at Cape San Blas.
The project, which will use about 3.2 million dollars in BP oil spill money, will add about 6 acres of coastal property to Salinas park as well as enhance the parcel for public use.
The work includes constructing three trail heads near the adjacent road, adding bike facilities, an elevated boardwalk with observation platforms, and a trail extension from the existing parking area to the trailhead.
The project will also include the construction of a crosswalk in the current park property to enhance public safety when accessing the new park extension, as well as add an enhanced ecofriendly playground, and pickleball court.
The project was chosen to compensate for a portion of the lost recreational use in Florida caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
