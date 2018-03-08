The Health Departments in Franklin and Gulf counties are urging people to avoid contact with wild and stray animals to protect themselves from the risk of rabies exposure.
There has been an increase in the number of animal bites reported in both counties and as the daylight hours increase, people are prone to spending greater amounts of time outside in nature where the risk of coming into contact with wild animals is more likely.
In Florida, raccoons, bats and foxes, and unvaccinated cats are the animals most frequently diagnosed with rabies.
Other animals that are at high risk for rabies include skunks, otters, coyotes, bobcats, and stray or unvaccinated dogs and ferrets.
Rabies is a fatal disease it can be spread through a bite or scratch or even through the saliva of an infected animal.
The health department is urging all pet owners to make sure their animals rabies shots are up to date.
To avoid rabies, supervise your animals when they are outdoors.
Don’t let pets “roam the neighborhood.”
Stay away from stray or wild animals!
Do not touch dogs or cats that are not yours.
Never touch a bat and never feed raccoons.
If you see a wild or stray animal that you feel might be infected – call the Franklin County animal control department immediately at 670-4733 or the Gulf County Animal Control at or (850) 227-1151.
