The Nina and the Pinta will be coming to Wakulla County this weekend.
The replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ three ships were last in our area in 2015 when they stopped in St. Marks.
Starting Friday the two ships will be docked at Riverside Café in Saint Marks from March 16th through the 25th.
The two ships are historically accurate replicas Ships which were built by the Columbus foundation and are now used as floating museums.
The ‘Nina’ was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools.
Archaeology magazine called her “the most historically correct Columbus replica ship ever built.”
The ships do have a few modern amenities like motors and the Pinta has an air-conditioned main cabin.
The ships travel year-round stopping at different ports where people can go on-board and learn more about Columbus and his trips to the new world.
While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk aboard self-guided tour.
You can find out more about the two ships, their crew and their schedules on-line at www.thenina.com.
