Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Celebrates 8-Year Anniversary

PORT ST. JOE, FLA. (Mar. 15, 2018) – Hospital associates and leaders gathered to celebrate Sacred Heart Hospital’s 8th anniversary. The celebration included a cookout, birthday cake and recommitment ceremonies where associates renewed their commitment to the mission of Sacred Heart, to serve our community with special attention to the poor and vulnerable, with reverence, integrity, wisdom and dedication.
“We are pleased to celebrate another great milestone in our history. Our hospital continues to grow with new services and revolutionary technology, but our mission remains the same – to provide an exceptional level of safe, compassionate healthcare for all,” said Roger Hall, president of Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. We are grateful for the support of the community and look forward to many more celebrations to come.”
Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf (SHHG) first opened its doors on March 15, 2010. Since then, SHHG has continued to provide high quality, compassionate healthcare to residents and visitors of Gulf, Franklin and Bay counties. Since opening, SHHG has seen tremendous growth in the services provided to the community as well as facility expansions to include a Medical Office Building in 2011 which houses physician practices, the women’s center and rehabilitation (physical, occupational and speech therapy), the addition of medical offices in Apalachicola and Wewahitchka and most recently adding a second operating room this past November.
Dedicated to providing high quality, person-centered care, the hospital consistently ranks among the top hospitals in the country for overall patient experience and most recently received the “Award of Distinction” in the category of Inpatient Services Overall Hospital Rating (HCAHPS) which is the highest honor award that Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC) gives each year.
Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf is a 19-bed community hospital located in Port St. Joe, Fla., that opened its doors to patient care in March 2010. The hospital features a 24-hour emergency department, as well as inpatient care, surgical services, diagnostic imaging, laboratory testing, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation and a helipad for Sacred Heart’s regional air ambulance service to provide rapid transportation of trauma and critically ill patients. Sacred Heart Medical Group offers physician offices across a variety of specialties in Gulf and Franklin counties, including family medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, sports medicine and plastic surgery. For more information, visit www.sacred-heart.org/gulf.
