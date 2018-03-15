Calling all Explorers!

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Three of our Florida Nature Trackers WMA projects have zero observations from within their boundaries. These projects are: Box-R WMA, Lafayette Forest WEA, and Platt Branch WEA. These areas, of course, contain a huge diversity of species and each of them offer trails, fire breaks, and even opportunities to bushwhack in order to document plants and animals. If you’re looking for a new adventure, consider visiting one of these areas and uploading your finds via the free iNaturalist app.
If you have any questions about getting involved or iNaturalist, please contact the following FWC staff:
Box-R: Emily Hardin, Northwest Region Volunteer Coordinator
Platt Branch: Bill Parken, Ridge Ranger Volunteer Coordinator
Lafayette Forest: Peter Kleinhenz, Interpretive Writer and Planner
See you out there!
