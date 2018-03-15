USDA Forest Service successfully prevents spread of Clear Lake Fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 15, 2018 — After two days of strategic fire operations, USDA Forest Service firefighters have strengthened fire lines around the Clear Lake Fire and prevented the fire from spreading. The fire, burning in the Clear Lake Wilderness Study Area on the Apalachicola National Forest, is now 80 percent contained.
Agency officials anticipate the fire will be 100 percent contained this weekend. The human-caused fire is still under investigation.
”We thank everyone for being patient as we worked on the fire this week,” said USDA Forest Service fire official Jason Lago. “It reminds us that fire season is just around the corner and the importance of fire prevention.”
People cause nearly nine out of ten wildfires. In 2015, nearly 59,000 human-caused wildfires burned more than two million acres. Most people think “human-caused wildfires” means arson, but people cause fires with unattended campfires, sparks from equipment or vehicles, backyard activities, cigarettes and children playing with matches.
Wildfires can be prevented in many ways.
If you’re heading outdoors, be safe with your campfire. Pick the right spot, prepare your campfire pit, build your campfire responsibly and maintain and extinguish your campfire.
If you’re working outside, remember that sparks from lawnmowers, power equipment and vehicles also can start wildfires. Mow lawns, not weeds or grass. Metal lawnmower blades striking rocks can create sparks and start fires. Keep a shovel and fire extinguisher handy. Install spark arresters on portable, gasoline-powered equipment. Get equipment checked regularly. Be careful driving through or parking on dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes can set grass on fire.
Also, a few simple precautions outside homes can help prevent wildfires. Check local regulations and ordinances before you burn. Burn vegetation, not household trash, plastic or tires. Avoid burning near power lines, overhanging limbs and other potential hazards. Stay with your fire, make sure it’s completely out and check the burn area for several days. Surround your home with a fire-resistant zone.
Inviting a few friends or family over for a barbecue? Grill with care. Dispose of charcoal briquettes carefully. Make sure they are out cold.
Together we can prevent wildfires and work toward a safe fire season this year.