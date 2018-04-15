A Crawfordville man was killed in a one vehicle accident in Medart on Saturday morning.
The highway patrol said 34 year old Brandon Castallano was killed after losing control of his Chevy Silverado on Highway 98 at about 9:30 Saturday morning.
Castallano was southbound on Highway 98 and was near Medart when his truck went on to the south shoulder of the road.
The truck hit a concrete culvert and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and palm tree.
Castallano was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was partially closed while Duke Energy workers secured the downed power lines.
The Highway patrol said they are investigating the cause of the crash and do not know if it was alcohol related.
