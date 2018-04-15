NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING AND EXECUTIVE SESSION

The Wakulla County Commission will conduct a Special Meeting and Attorney-Client Executive Session at 4:00p.m. on Monday, April 16, 2018 in the County Commission Chambers located at 29 Arran Road, Suite 101, Crawfordville, Florida, regarding Steven P. Fults and Joseph W. Avara v. State of Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Wakulla County, DOAH Case No. 18-1631,OGC Case No.s 18-005, 18-0016 and DEP File No. 0358378-001-EE. After the Special Meeting is convened the Board will go into closed session pursuant to Section 286.011(8), Florida Statutes.
The discussions in this session shall be confined to settlement negotiations and litigation strategy concerning the above administrative proceeding. In attendance at this meeting will be Commission Chairman Ralph Thomas, Commissioner Randy Merritt, Commissioner Mike Stewart, Commissioner Charles Hess, Commissioner Jerry Moore, County Administrator David Edwards, County Attorney Heather Encinosa, assistant attorney Carly Schrader, and a certified court reporter. The executive session will last approximately 1 hour.
Following the closed session, the Board will reconvene in open session so that the Chair may announce the termination of the executive session. If you have any questions, please contact Jessica Welch at (850) 926-0919 or jwelch@mywakulla.com
