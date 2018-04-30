30A turns trash into T-shirts

A small business in South Walton County has discovered a profitable way to deal with plastic garbage in the Gulf of Mexico.
They are making t-shirts out of them.
Last year, a company called 30A began making T-shirts and other beach apparel from recycled plastic water bottles – you can see their work at 30Agear.com
Their 30A Dumpster Diver shirts is made from approximately eight 16-ounce plastic bottles.
So far the company has sold over125,000 Dumpster Diver shirts, and have recycled 1 million plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in landfills or waterways.
30A's line of eco-friendly apparel is being sold in over 150 retail locations nationwide, including Washington State, Minnesota, Texas; and New Hampshire.
The recycled yarn is made in the U.S.A., and 30A prints their eco-friendly shirts in Santa Rosa Beach.
30A's Dumpster Diver apparel line currently features 9 different colors, over 30 designs and a variety of styles, including T-shirts, V-necks, tank tops, slouches, beach cover-ups and more.
