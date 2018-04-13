Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate are now retired as Hurricane names

You won't have to worry about hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate any more.
Those Hurricane names have been retired after the damage the 4 storms did during the 2017 hurricane season.
Atlantic hurricane and tropical storm name lists repeat every six years, unless one is so destructive that the name is retired from future lists.
That decision is made by the World Meteorological Organization's Hurricane Committee.
This year's season will kick off with Albert and Beryl, and if the forecasts are correct we could see storms named Michael and Nadine this year.
Lets hope we don't make it to William.
Hurricane Season is getting close, it officially begins on June the 1st, though forecasters feel we could see some storm formation before the season officially starts.
Either way this is a good time to begin preparing by creating you hurricane survival kit and checking your insurance coverage to make sure its adequate for storm season.
And if you don't have an evacuation re-entry tag for your car, you need to stop by the Emergency Management Office at the Apalachicola Airport to get that taken care of.
http://live.oysterradio.com/