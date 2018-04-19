A Port St. Joe man was arrested Wednesday and is now facing sexual battery and child pornography charges.
69 year old Clark Gilbert Downs was arrested after a month long investigation into an alleged sexual assault in March of a victim under the age of eighteen and an incident that occurred four years ago involving a victim who was also under the age of eighteen at the time.
Investigators found that Downs’ used Facebook Messenger to receive and solicit inappropriate photographs of the victim who was personally known to him.
On April 18th, Investigators executed a search warrant at Down's home.
Multiple computers and electronic devices were seized as evidence for further analysis.
A preview of Downs’ computer at the scene revealed photographs he took in November 2014 of the
second victim in the case.
The discovery of the photographs led to additional charges of sexual battery on a person twelve year of age or older, lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim twelve year of age or older, and eleven counts of possession of child pornography.
The computers and electronic devices seized will be analyzed by the FDLE Computer Crime Center and additional charges are anticipated.
Downs was booked into the Gulf County Detention Facility and released Thursday on a $110,000 bond.
http://live.oysterradio.com/