Franklin County provides 2500 for summer basketball program

Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to provide 2500 dollars to help out a local youth basketball program.
In the past the summer basketball program has included between 30 and 50 children of various ages.
The program has taken local teams to neighboring towns for summertime basketball tournaments and has also held tournaments in the county that brought teams from as far away as Athens, Georgia.
In general the county provides money to local sports teams only if they earn a spot in a regional, state or national tournament but the county doesn’t usually provide operational funding.
Instead the county provides and maintains the fields and parks for most sports.
There are no county maintained basketball courts at this time, though the county is working to build one in Apalachicola.
