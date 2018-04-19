Thursday, April 19, 2018
Red tide found in one water sample in Gulf County this week (so far)
Red tide was found in background concentrations in one water sample taken from Gulf County this week.
According to the state's midweek red tide report, there was oneo positive sample found in Gulf County and three in Bay county so far this week.
The report does not specify from which water the samples were collected.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
