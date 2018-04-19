Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program gets financial boost

Franklin County this week got a big financial boost to the county's Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program.
The Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program is a state funded program that helps Franklin County Residents mitigate their homes against strong winds.
The program is designed to help lower income residents make their homes more wind resistant through the installation of hurricane resistant doors and shutters.
It also pays to repair roofs or add straps to existing roofs.
On Tuesday the county commission approved a grant modification that will increase funding for the program by 180 thousand dollars, bringing the total funding to 374 thousand dollars.
According to the Emergency Management Office, the additional funding will allow the county to help about 16 more homeowners in Franklin County.
If you are interested in applying or learning more about the Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program, you can find applications and criteria on the Franklin County Emergency Management website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com.
You can also pick up an application at the Emergency Management Office at the Apalachicola Airport.
