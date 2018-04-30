Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce May Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday, May 2nd
Family Coastal Restaurant
Noon
May Business After Hours
Monday, May 14th
5:30pm-7:00pm
Indian Pass Raw
Joint After-hours with Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
June Chamber Business Luncheon
June 6th 2018
First United Methodist
Church in Apalachicola
Apalachicola
Noon
Visitor Statistics
March 2001 1,474 March 2002 1,223 March 2008 820 March 2004 1,540 March 2005 1,607 March 2006 1,687 March 2007 2,857 March 2008 3,189 March 2009 2,082 March 2010 3,406 March 2011 3,389 March 2012 2,907 March 2013 2,135 March 2014 1,452
March 2015 1,580
March 2016 1,647
March 2017 2,121
March 2018 2,176
St. George Island
March 2018 1,552
Users
Number of Sessions per User
|Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show Results
The 20th Annual Classic Boat & Car Show was a great success. We would like to thank Oyster City Brewing Company, The Forgotten Coast Cruisers, Debbie Flowers, Beverly Hewitt and all the Volunteers during the day. We could not have done it without you, and all the Boat & Car owners who took the time to participate in this years event. See below for list of award recipients.
Classic Car- David Roberts 1955 Chevy Belair
Antique Car- Travis Wade 1929 model A
Late Model Car- Jim Dowling 2015 Trans Am Bandit
Modified Car- Bunyan Thomas 1923 Ford Street Rod
Truck- Earl Whaley 1974 Ford F-100 Ranger
Paint- Jim Ward 1968 Chevy Chevelle
Worst Gas Millage- Brad Savary 1999 Monster Truck
Import- Stu Mauney 2006 Nissan 350 Z
Overall Car- Kenneth White 1968 Camaro
Chamber Choice Car- Robert Sutton 1931 Ford Pickup
Sailboat- James Doherty 2010 Sailboat
Large Sailboat- Jenny Raney 24 ft. Sailboat
Home Built Boat- Dianne Pickett Canoe
Paddle Craft- Dianne Pickett Paddle Board
Aluminum Boat- Bud Harrison 12 ft. Feathercraft
Wooden Boat- Bruce Hall 1964 Correct Craft
Car & Boat Combo- Bruce Hall 1964 Correct Craft & 1950 Mercury Convertible
Overall Boat- Bruce Hall 1964 Correct Craft
Chamber Choice Boat- Dianne Pickett Paddle Board
Kayak Trader was founded by life time kayakers Morgan and Emily House and Joe and Karen Vinson. The whole family shares a passion for paddling and expanding the footprint of paddling across the world. Their hopes are that Kayak Trader will connect paddlers from all disciplines and from all parts of the world.
Historic Apalachicola Plat Preservation Inc.
A group of Apalachicola citizens recently formed a not for-profit corporation to advocate for the preservation of Apalachicola, Florida's historic plat. Historic Apalachicola Plat Preservation, Incorporated, or HAPPI, as it is called, is focused on the proposed Denton Cove housing complex proposed for the area near the old high school at 17th and L.
Historic
Apalachicola Foundation
This organization was founded in 1988 by Marie Marshall and others to tackle community projects such preserving precious community assets like the restoration of the gazebo in Lafayette Park, and the Fry-Conter House and bringing prominent traveling exhibits such as the Smithsonian's "The Way We Worked" to Apalachicola.
Lady Katerina River Cruises
The Apalachicola River and Bay has always been the economic force that's driven our County. From the early paddle wheel boats and steamships of the cotton age, thru the lumber and sponge industry. To today's fishing, shrimp and oyster harvesting. The Apalachicola is rich in history from Confederate and Union troops during the Civil war to the Army Air Corp during World War II. So Sit back enjoy your time on the water and Captain Steve the worlds greatest story teller will give you a tour you wont soon forget. Owned and operated by Steve Kirschenbaum
Cat Pointe Music
Multi-Functional, Multi-Disciplinary Music Facility featuring: Live music, Performance, Music Instruction, Music Supplies. Located in Eastpoint at29 Island Drive, Suite 6
Historic Port Theatre Art & Culture Center
The Historic Port Theatre is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is a venue for Music, Plays & Gatherings. Located at 314 Reid Avenue
Jaime Crum RepublicanCandidate
for Franklin County Tax Collector
I am pleased to announce my candidacy to become the next elected Tax Collector for Franklin County. I am currently a real estate broker associate with Anchor Realty on St. George Island. Over the years, I have worked in banking, accounting, management, claims administration, education and both real estate sales and property management. I have gained valuable experience in finance, sales, negotiations, marketing, strategic planning, budgeting, and human resources.
Rock By The Sea
Rock by the Sea is a 4 night Charity Music Festival raising money for various charities aiding children and cancer research. This is the 12th Annual Spring event on St. George Island Florida. Pre-Party-Free to the Public on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 May 10-13, 2018 - Weekend Passes Available now!
Chamber News
2018 Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year
Bonnie Fulmer
We would like to congratulate the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Mrs. Bonnie Fulmer. Thank you and all the other volunteers for your tireless work in our community, your efforts do not go unnoticed.
Thank You to Franklin County Volunteers
Thank you to Senator Bill Montford, Representative Halsey Beshears, The Franklin County Commissioners, The Mayor and Apalachicola City Commissioners, for showing your support to the Volunteers of Franklin County. Below is the letter written asking for support of our local volunteers, Also the Proclamations & Resolutions we received. We would like to ask for you to share these with your volunteers.
April is National Volunteer Month with National Volunteer Week being, April 15th-21st .
I would like to ask you to honor Franklin County's volunteers who tirelessly share their time and talent with their community. Your support can challenge and encourage the people you represent to commit to volunteer service. This is something special to my heart as many of our citizens are champions in volunteering.
Most of what gets done is done by volunteers in some way. The following estimate can help
acknowledge the millions of individuals who dedicate their time, talents, and energy to making a difference. Charitable organizations can use this estimate to quantify the enormous value volunteers provide. According to the Corporation for National Community Service, 25.3 percent of Americans volunteer, which is 62.8 million volunteers. They average 32.1 volunteer hours per person, per year, which comes to 7.9 billion hours of service, the equivalent of $184 billion dollars in 2016. That is an average of $23.29 an hour that a volunteer saves the organization it volunteers for.
National Volunteer Week is about inspiring, recognizing and encouraging people to help their communities. It's about meeting our challenges by working together. This special week was designated by executive order by President Richard Nixon in 1974. Every President since has signed a proclamation of support for National Volunteer Week.
"Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the heart" - Elizabeth Andrew
New Cell Phone Charging Stations in Visitor Centers
Thank you to Duke Energy, who has donated two cell phone charging Stations to the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce. These Stations will be placed in the Visitors Centers in Apalachicola and St. George Island. This free service will allow the public to have a secure place to charge their mobile devices.
Member News
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
Chamber Business Luncheon
Wednesday, May 2nd @ Noon
Family Coastal Restaurant
Forgotten Coast Parrot Head Club
Monthly Gathering of the Phlock
Doc Myers Island Pub on St. George Island
Wed. May 2nd
5:00-7:30
Monthly gathering to see where we've been, where we're at, and, more importantly, where we are going! Oh, and it's "Bring a Friend" night! FINS UP!
26th Annual Historic Apalachicola Home & Garden Tour
May 4 @ 8:00 am - May 5 @ 5:00 pm
A self-guided tour from 10am to 4pm on Saturday showcases residential homes (some with personal gardens), and featured gardens. This event provides a rare opportunity to view some of Apalachicola's loveliest residences and grounds. Other historic homes, not on this year's tour, are scattered throughout the community and provide a scenic backdrop for visitors.
Greeters are stationed at each location to provide detailed information for the tour, and homeowners may be on hand to speak with attendees, as well.
The tour weekend begins on Friday evening with a choral Evensong Service at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Immediately following the service a reception will be held at Gorrie Square, just outside the church with refreshments, and information on the following day's events. All proceeds from the event are used to maintain and preserve this historic church and its properties.
Friday, May 4
Evensong Service, Trinity Episcopal Church 6:00pm
Reception following Evensong at Benedict Hall
Saturday, May 5
Self-Guided Home & Garden Tour 10am to 4pm
Luncheon at Benedict Hall 11:30am to 1:30pm
Auction on Church Grounds 10am to 3pm
With our town being small and easy to navigate, most homes and gardens on tour can be accessed by walking, biking or golf-carting. Houses are private residences and are not handicap accessible.
Tickets for the 2018 Historic Apalachicola Home & Garden Tour can be purchased in advance online for $25 per person using Pay Pal. Tickets bought online via Pay Pal will be "will call only and can be picked up day of the tour in front of Trinity Episcopal Church, 79 Sixth Street (between US 98 and Ave D). Tickets can be purchased at the Trinity Episcopal Church check-in area for $30 per person. Also advance tickets can be purchased in Apalachicola at the Trinity Church office on 76 Fifth Street or at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber office on 122 Commerce Street
.
Lunch at Benedict Hall is $12 per person...Includes a salad entree, fresh fruit, roll, beverage and a selection of homemade desserts. Yum! Yum!...Not to be missed.
For ticket sales or event information, email us or call at (850) 653-9550.
For group ticket sales and help with your planning, contact The Trinity Church office at (850) 653-9550 or email us at info@trinityapalachicola.org
.
Suzanne Morris Painting Workshop
May 4-6, 2018
May 4 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
$350
Enrich your artistic spirit, learn a new skill, or refine an existing ability by joining Suzanne Morris in a "Weekend Warrior" workshop as we explore the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Apalachicola, FL. This 3-day workshop, hosted by On the Waterfront Gallery will use field studies, photographs and sketches to develop a studio landscape painting. Topics covered will include subject choice, composition, values, color and light, linear and atmospheric perspective, edges and paint quality. Demonstrations, discussions, and exercises will help build your knowledge and confidence. All levels are welcome. Cost $350.
Workshop Supplies List: Suzanne Morris Workshops Supplies
Suzanne's paintings will be on display and available to purchase.
Forgotten Coast en Plein Air
May 4 @ 8:00 am - May 13 @ 5:00 pm
Documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic "Old Florida," Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America's Great Paint-out, is among the world's most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day festival.
Art Opening at Apalach Waters
Friday, May 4 & Saturday May5th @ 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Art opening for Chrisse J Hawkes presenting the Florida Birds Collection. Friday May 4th & 5th
from 10:00am until 4:00pm
, followed by a meet the artist reception each night from 4:00pm-7:00pm.
at Apalach Waters / Apalach Olive Oil Company 31 Ave E
in Apalachicola.
May 4 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
PARTY PARTY PARTY COME BE OUR GUEST Wine, Beer, Shrimp, Delights Galore Come to On the Waterfront Gallery Meet our featured Artist World Traveler Suzanne Morris and her beautiful Plein Air Paintings. Friday May 4
from 5:30-7 at 117 Market St
. Bring a friend, be prepared to have FUN
Library Book Sale
Saturday, May 5th
$5.00 Per Bag 10am-5pm
Proceeds go to buy new books for the Apalachicola Magret Key Library.
May 5 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Stay in Apalachicola after the Tour of Homes Saturday, May 5 and enjoy the Apalachicola Historic Society's annual Spring Ghost Tour walk of the Historic Chestnut Street Cemetery in Apalachicola. History enthusiasts take on the personna of several of the cemetery's more notable inhabitants to tell of life in Apalachicola more than 100 years ago. The walk will be held from 6:30-8:30 pm EST.
Rock By The Sea
Rock by the Sea is a 4 night Charity Music Festival raising money for various charities aiding children and cancer research. This is the 12th Annual Spring event on St. George Island Florida.
Pre-Party-Free to the Public on Wednesday, May 9, 2018May 10-13, 2018
- Weekend Passes Available now! www.rockbythesea.org
Chickfest 2018 at Bowery Station
May 11 @ 8:00 am - May 12 @ 5:00 pm
Chickfest 2018, Bowery Station's annual celebration of female performers that grace our stage, has become a two day event this year! The original Gulf Coast Chickfest begins Friday, May 11 with Ashley Feller, followed up by an evening with Natalie Gaza joined by violinist Jennifer Cimbala, and Wendy Whitmore on percussion! Then Saturday sees rising star McCall Chapin open the day, followed up by Cat Braaten, the Adventures of Annabelle Lyn, Savanna Leigh Bassett, Sarah Moranville, and closing with the Krickets into the evening!
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday, May 12th & 26th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday
of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM.
If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
Joint After Hours with Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
Reserve Wednesday's
May 16 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Upcoming Reserve Wednesdays Talks: May 16th- Oyster Reef Communities 2pm-3pm Speaker: Megan Lamb, UF Graduate Research Registration is not required, but seating is limited.
Vive La France
Friday, May 18th & Saturday, May 19th 6pm
Up the Stairs Presents Vive La France a five Course Wine Tasting Dinner. 653-4888
Talk & Book Signing
May 21st @ 6pm
ANERR
Jack E Davis will be a Apalachicola National Estuarian Research Reserve Nature Center on May 21st
. To give a talk about his latest Book " The Gulf: The making of an American Sea. Seating will be limited for the talk, so registration is required at www.authoratANERR.eventbrite.com
St. George Light Full Moon Climb
May 29th
The Full Moon Climbs at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island are held every month and include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
Wednesday, June 6th
June
The Gallery at High Cotton is excited to present:
Artworks by Jenny Odom and Beth Appleton
5 pm - 7 pm
(same location as Iggyart and Forgotten Coast Music)
Please join us for good cheer and spirits as we celebrate summer and our colorful collaboration.
June 6 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Upcoming Reserve Wednesday Talks: June, July and August Every Wednesday during the summer Sea Turtle Talks 2pm-3pm
Chamber Business Luncheon
First United Methodist Church of Apalachicola
Noon