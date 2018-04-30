FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report April 6, 2018 through April 12, 2018

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
April 6, 2018 through April 12, 2018
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
BAY COUNTY
Officer Basford conducted several inspections on Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) commercial vessel landings at a local fish house. She inspected several commercial vessels that were all in compliance. The last vessel she checked landed with no gulf reef fish permit and no saltwater products license. The captain of the vessel was issued citations for no gulf reef fish permit and no saltwater products license. He was also issued written warnings for no registration certificate on board and no sound producing device.
While on patrol in the Offshore Patrol Vessel Intrepid, Lieutenant Marlow and Officer Nelson stopped two different vessels at approximately 11 and 13 nautical miles offshore. The occupants of both vessels were found to be in possession of gag grouper during federal closure. The appropriate action was taken for the violations.
While on patrol in the Offshore Patrol Vessel Intrepid, Lieutenant Marlow and Officer Nelson were making a final approach to an anchored vessel approximately 15 nautical miles south of Dog Island when one of the five occupants began throwing red snapper fillets and cut pieces overboard. Further inspection revealed additional red snapper pieces cut up and some were located on the fishing hooks they were using. The appropriate action was taken regarding possession of red snapper during federal closure, failure to land in whole condition, use of reef fish for bait, and throwing fish overboard upon approach by law enforcement.
While on patrol in the Offshore Patrol Vessel Intrepid, Lieutenant Marlow and Officer Nelson stopped a vessel at the “C” Tower in federal waters. During the inspection of the vessel, the occupants were found to be in possession of undersized gray triggerfish and possession of gag grouper during federal closure. The appropriate action was taken for the violations.
While on patrol in the Offshore Patrol Vessel Intrepid, Lieutenant Marlow and Officer Nelson stopped a commercial charter vessel approximately 30 nautical miles south of Cape San Blas. The occupants of the vessel were found to be in possession of gag grouper during federal closure and the charter vessel had an expired federal charter permit. The appropriate action was taken for the violations.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Officers Peterson and Sauls were working an oyster detail in the Eastpoint Area and saw a vessel returning from harvesting oysters. The officers stopped the boat near the west end of the Eastpoint Channel and inspected a bag of oysters. After counting and measuring each individual oyster they determined the bag contained 41% undersized oysters. Officer Peterson cited the subject and returned 113 undersized oysters to the water alive.
Officers Pestka, Sauls, and Peterson were working an oyster detail in the Eastpoint area and saw a vessel returning from harvesting oysters. Officer Pestka stopped the boat near the Eastpoint Boat Ramp and inspected a bag of oysters. After counting and measuring each individual oyster, she determined the bag contained 58% undersized oysters. Officer Pestka cited the subject and returned 203 undersized oysters to the water alive.
LEON COUNTY
Officer Anderson was on patrol at Bull Headley Landing on Lake Iamonia when he saw a female operating her vehicle at the ramp. As he approached the vehicle, he smelled the odor of alcohol. The subject had slurred speech, along with bloodshot eyes. Officer Anderson administered the standard battery of field sobriety tasks and the subject showed several signs of impairment. The subject was arrested for DUI. Officer Mallow joined Officer Anderson at the Leon County Detention Facility to conduct the breath alcohol test which resulted in .159 BAC and .144 BAC, almost twice the legal limit. The subject was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility for DUI.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Bartlett was on vessel patrol conducting boating safety inspections in the Destin area when he saw an overloaded pontoon boat that was sitting dangerously low in the water. The officer engaged his emergency lights and siren attempting to stop the vessel. The operator continued to motor the boat until it grounded on the shore. Officer Bartlett saw two individuals quickly exit the pontoon holding a brown bag running in the direction of the parking lot and sand dunes. The officer gave loud verbal commands for the individuals to stop running and return to the boat. Officer Jarvis quickly responded by land to assist Officer Bartlett. The two individuals were located and returned to the boat. Officer Bartlett suspected the juveniles were in possession of an alcoholic beverage. Both individuals were cited and issued notice to appear citations for interference with an FWC Officer. The boating safety inspection revealed a total of 14 passengers on board. The vessel maximum capacity was eight passengers. There also was an insufficient number of life jackets for all the passengers. The operator was cited for both violations.
Officer Nichols responded to a complaint of a bear in garbage at a residence in the Mary Esther community off Highway 98 West. During the past year, this same homeowner had a bear get into his garbage can and was advised of the law to secure his garbage can. Officer Nichols provided the homeowner with a bear brochure and hardware to secure the garbage can. The homeowner was issued a notice of non-compliance letter.
Lieutenant Clark responded to a complaint of a bear in garbage at a residence in the Mary Esther community off Highway 98 West. This community borders the Eglin Air Force Base property and is a known area of bears getting into garbage cans. Lieutenant Clark had previously contacted the homeowner last year and provided a bear brochure and explained the laws in securing food attractants. The homeowner was issued a notice of non-compliance letter.
Officer Lewis was on patrol in the Blackwater River State Forest when he spoke with a man who was driving out of a campsite. When Officer Lewis requested his driver license, the man stated that he did not have a driver license because it was suspended. A subsequent search revealed a cannabis smoking pipe, a methamphetamine smoking pipe, methamphetamine, and various other paraphernalia in the vehicle. The man and woman were charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while driver license suspended. Both subjects were transported to the Okaloosa County Jail.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Officer Gore was on patrol in the Econfina Wildlife Management Area when he saw a vehicle driving recklessly. A traffic stop and investigation revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and possession of open container of alcohol. The subjects are facing felony and misdemeanor charges.
Officer Gore was on patrol at Culpepper Landing on Holmes Creek when he was given information of a vessel being operated in a reckless manner. According to witnesses, the vessel came close to striking numerous kayakers and swimmers. A brief time later, a vessel matching the description was seen operating at a high rate of speed, weaving through and driving too close to swimmers and kayakers. The operator was cited for reckless operation of a vessel.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
While on vessel patrol in Escambia Bay, Officer Ramos saw a vessel operating in a restricted military zone. After conducting a vessel stop, he found the vessel to be lacking required safety equipment. A resource inspection was conducted and Officer Ramos determined that the two occupants had been commercial fishing, but only one man had the required saltwater products license (SPL). While inspecting a cooler of fish, a commercial quantity of mullet was found in addition to a concealed undersized black drum measuring 10-1/2 inches, under the required 14 to 24-inch size limit. The captain of the vessel was issued warnings for operating in a restricted zone, missing safety equipment and not having his SPL license available for review. He was issued a citation for the undersized black drum. The second man was issued a citation for engaging in commercial fishing without a saltwater products license.
Officer Ramos was on vessel patrol in the Santa Rosa Sound and conducted a boating safety inspection on a personal watercraft (PWC). The PWC’s annual registration decal was unreadable and Officer Ramos determined that the registration had expired in June 2017. The operator of the PWC advised that he had rented the vessel from a nearby livery. Officer Ramos followed the operator to the livery and contacted management. The livery was issued the appropriate citation and took the vessel out of service pending compliance with state law.
DIRECTED CONSERVATION PATROLS
WALTON COUNTY
Lieutenant Hollinhead, Officers Letcher, Bradshaw, White, Tison, and Reserve Officer Hahr worked a detail on Point Washington Wildlife Management Area (WMA) to address and deter driving on closed roads and destruction of forestry gates. Multiple vehicles were stopped on posted closed roads and the drivers were cited for the violations.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
LEON COUNTY
Officer Pekerol conducted an outreach event at Roberts Elementary. He brought an alligator and gave a presentation about the agency’s mission to approximately 140 students.
Lieutenant Wass de Czege taught the laws portion of the Hunter Safety course which was held at the Jefferson Correctional Institute. There were five students in attendance.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officers Nichols, Bartlett, and Wilkenson assisted Henderson Beach State Park staff by providing security and traffic control during the Easter Sunrise service. It was estimated that more than 5,500 attended the service.
BAY COUNTY
Officer Gore and K-9 Kane attended a public speaking event at Mowat Middle School. Approximately 85 people were educated on FWC law enforcement and outdoor safety.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Maltais provided a presentation to 65 day camp attendees from local military bases. The students’ ages ranged from 8 to 13 years old. The camp was hosted by the 4-H Camp in Timpoochee with assistance from University of Florida-Institute of Agriculture and Services Extension staff from Escambia County. They discussed marine conservation, how local FWC officers patrol and how to report marine or animal issues.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Officers Greene and Yates attended a Hunter Safety Education Class in Bonifay and instructed the law portion of the class. There were approximately 25 people in attendance.
