Apalachicola Chambers names volunteer of the year

Franklin County Commissioners and the City of Apalachicola this week approved a resolution supporting national volunteer week and national volunteer month in Franklin county.
The action was taken at the request of Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Solomon.
Solomon said the resolution will go a long way toward recognizing local volunteers who give much of their time to help in a variety of ways and he hopes the resolution will also lead more people to volunteer.
He added that State Senator Bill Montford is also pushing for a statewide proclamation recognizing Franklin county volunteers.
Franklin County Commission chairman Smokey Parrish said Franklin County does have a lot of volunteer organizations including volunteer firefighters and first responders and they provide a very important service to the community.
He added volunteers are especially important to rural communities which has limited financial ability to subsidize those services.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday also recognized Bonnie Fulmer as the chamber's Volunteer of the Year.
Bonnie is active with the elder council and the Apalachicola library and many other organization’s and events.
