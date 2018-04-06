Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

APOLLO is a beautiful 1 yr old German Shepherd mix. He is very friendly, energetic and intelligent. This pup is doing really well on leash and is picking up on basic commands very quickly. He would do best in an active home with someone willing to take the time to continue his training. Smart dogs like to learn and to be challenged by new experiences. If he sounds like the dog for you, give us a call. 850-670-8417
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
