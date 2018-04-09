Coast Guard rescues 2 people near St. George Island

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued two men from a capsized vessel, southeast of St. George Island, Florida, Sunday.
At approximately 7 p.m. watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a notification from Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity that two men were hanging onto the side of a capsized vessel.
The Barbara Mabrity approached the vessel and recovered the two men from the water. Both men had severe sunburn and swelling of the lower extremities.
The Sector Mobile Command Center coordinated with Coast Guard District 8 command center, Coast Guard District 7 command center, and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater to have both men medevaced for emergency medical treatment.
The MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew from Air Station Clearwater arrived on scene and hoisted the two men and transferred them to local EMS.
The men had been exposed to the elements for approximately 27 hours and were both wearing life jackets.
Assets involved in the search were:
- Coast guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity
- Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 aircrew
- Coast Guard District 7 command center
- Coast Guard District 8 command center
