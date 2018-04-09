Monday, April 9, 2018
Red tide found in a single water sample in Gulf County
Red tide was found in background concentrations in one water sample taken from Gulf County last week.
According to the state's weekly red tide report, the positive sample was found at St. Joseph Peninsua State Park, northeast of the St. Joseph Bay.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
In 2015 a persistent red tide bloom decimated the scallop population in St. Joe Bay.
Researchers are still working to restore the bay scallop population in Gulf County.
