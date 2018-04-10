Commercial harvest of greater amberjack will not reopen this year

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has announced that the Commercial Harvest of Greater Amberjack in Federal Waters of the Gulf of Mexico Will Not Reopen this year.
Generally the season would open on June 1st, but regulator say that will now be pushed back to January 1st, 2019.
Commercial fishermen are allowed about 277 thousand pounds of greater amberjack every year.
The latest report for greater amberjack landings through March 15th indicates that the annual quota has already been exceeded.
The closure is needed to protect the greater amberjack population which is considered overfished and undergoing overfishing.
During the closure, any person aboard a vessel with a federal commercial vessel permit for Gulf reef fish must comply with the closure regardless of where the fish are harvested.
