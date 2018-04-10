Visit every Florida State Park and get a free annual family pass

If you like visiting Florida's State Parks, you could win some prizes for getting outdoors.
The Florida Park Service announced this week that it's releasing the Deluxe Real Florida Passport so people can document their park visits.
The passport is a journal that park visitors use to collect stamps from the state's 175 parks. The booklet also includes a fold-out map and information about each park.
Those who collect stamps from every state park will then be eligible for an annual family pass.
The passport costs $17.99 online, but state officials are offering a free copy of a special edition to the first 250 people who take an online survey .
http://live.oysterradio.com/