This week is National Wildfire Awareness week a time the state uses to remind Florida residents and visitors about the dangers wldfires pose year-round in the sunshine state.
This year is also the 20th anniversary of the historic 1998 wildfire season.
20 years ago wildfires across the state scorched nearly a half-million acres of forests, private lands and communities; caused the complete evacuation of Flagler County; and destroyed more than 300 homes and structures.
Since the beginning of this year, approximately over 1100 wildfires have burned almost 70000 acres in Florida.
There are currently 25 active wildfires in Florida burning over 32 thousand acres.
Historically, spring is the most active time for Florida's year-round wildfire season due to typical weather patterns and residents burning yard waste from the accumulation of winter debris.
And the state is urging residents to help prevent wildfires by reporting suspected arson.
Wildfire arson costs Florida taxpayers millions of dollars each year.
State officials are urging people to report any suspicious wildfire activity.
You can contact the Florida Forestry Arson Alert Hotline at 1-800-342-5869.
Callers can remain anonymous and information about arson could result in a reward of up to $5,000.
