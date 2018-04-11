When You're Here, You're on Beach Time - Mexico Beach newsletter

|
|
|IT'S BEACH TIME!
We're looking forward to a fun-filled season and hope you will join us. If you've not made your reservations, then now is the time to do so! Everyone deserves a trip to the beach. The Gulf of Mexico is sparkling, our beaches are pristine, and our little beach community would love to welcome you and your family. Summer is almost here, so don't wait to cash in all that vacation time. Come relax in Mexico Beach.
|
AND THE WINNER IS...
Last month we had a gift certificate from Caribbean Coffee up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Carol Seegers from St. Germain, Wisconsin. Congratulations, Carol!
APRIL GIVEAWAY
This month we are giving away an apparel gift set, which includes a T-shirt and a hat, from KC Sportfishing. Offering fun-in-the-sun cruises, eco cruises, captain services, and customized trips, KC Sportfishing ensures your day on the water is unforgettable. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa (melissa@mexicobeach.com
) and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
|This month we are delighted to introduce three loving couples who selected our beach as their wedding venue. For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
|
MARK AND JUDY
Our first couple, Mark and Judy, joined us from Fountain, Florida. The sun and surf contributed to a beautiful ceremony. Congratulations, Mark and Judy!
|
JERRELL AND NICOLE
Our next couple joined us from Gulf Shores, Alabama. Jerrell and Nicole said their vows at the Driftwood Inn Chapel surrounded by family and friends. Congratulations, Jerrell and Nicole!
|
WENDELL AND CAROLANN
Our last couple is Wendell and Carolann, who joined us from Bonifay, Florida. They had a romantic wedding ceremony at the Driftwood Inn Chapel and the weather was perfect. Congratulations, Wendell and Carolann!
|
MEXICO BEACH 18TH ANNUAL
PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST
|April 1–July 31
|The Mexico Beach 18th Annual Photography Contest started April 1 and runs until July 31. We accept all photographs taken in Mexico Beach—past or present. You can either drop your photos off at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center or mail them in. A complete form can be found online at MexicoBeach.com. There is no fee to enter and the contest is open to all ages.
|
|
MEXICO BEACH FARMER’S & CRAFT MARKET
|April 14
|Spend the day going from booth to booth at the Mexico Beach Farmer's and Craft Market. The market will take place at Parker Park, located on Hwy. 98 in beautiful Mexico Beach, and will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. (CDT). There will be plenty of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more to choose from.
|
|
UNFORGETTABLE WEDDING VOW
RENEWAL CEREMONY
|April 14
|For the fourth year the Mexico Beach Community Development Council will be hosting their mass wedding vow renewal ceremony on the beach, and all married couples are invited to attend. The ceremony will take place on the beach at Sunset Park at 4:00 p.m. The event will include a traditional champagne and cupcake reception after the ceremony. Check with our vacation rental companies as some have special rates for that weekend.
|
|
SPRING BEACH BLAST
TRIATHLON AND DUATHLON
|April 28
|The Spring Beach Blast Triathlon and Duathlon is set for Saturday, April 28, 2018. The race offers both a sprint and an Olympic distance run in either a triathlon- or duathlon-style race. Athletes can pick the best race and distance that meets their needs. All races start from the same spot on the beautiful beaches in Mexico Beach, and the bike and run venture through both Mexico Beach and St. Joe Beach.
|
|
FORGOTTEN COAST EN PLEIN AIR:
AMERICA'S GREAT PAINT-OUT
|May 4-13
|The 13th Annual Forgotten Coast en Plein Air - America's Great Paint-Out will take place May 4-13 all along Florida's Forgotten Coast. Nationally known artists gather to capture what some believe to be the last vestiges of authentic Old Florida. Artists can be seen painting alongside the roads overlooking the Gulf from the western end of Mexico Beach to the east side of Alligator Point, as well as in out-of-the-way settings. Artists from across the States, as well as international locations, capture images of nature, flora and fauna, and local color in the plein air tradition. This event comprises daily artist demonstrations, workshops, and sales of locally created art.
|
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here
or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|BAKED ALMOND CATFISH
|This is a one-of-a-kind recipe that we think you will find different and tasty, not to mention quick! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
2 pounds catfish fillets
½ cup whole almonds, toasted (pecans can be substituted for the almonds)
3 tablespoons cornmeal
2 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Parsley sprigs for garnish
Lemon wedges for garnish
Salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION
Grind the almonds and combine with cornmeal, Parmesan cheese, flour, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle the lemon juice over the catfish and coat the fillets thoroughly with the almond/cornmeal mixture. Place fillets on baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 8 minutes or until thoroughly cooked. Garnish, serve, and enjoy!
|THE MASTERS
This is the time of year for the Masters, when golfers treat us to a beautiful tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Here's some trivia about the event we hope you enjoy:
— Robert "Bobby" Jones and Clifford Roberts organized the Augusta National Invitational in 1934; in 1939 it was renamed the Masters.
— Horton Smith won the first tournament in 1934.
— Jack Nicklaus has the most Masters Tournament wins, having won six.
— In 1949, the first Green Jacket was awarded to Sam Snead. Originally, the green jackets were worn by course members so they could be easily identified by patrons (spectators) looking for assistance.
— One cannot apply for membership at August National; all members are asked to join.
— At the age of 46, Jack Nicklaus became the oldest player to win a Masters Tournament. Tiger Woods became the youngest player to win a Masters Tournament at 21.
— The famous Amen Corner refers to holes 11, 12, and 13. In 1958, Herbert Warren Wind, a Sports Illustrated writer, named this section of the course after an old jazz recording, "Shoutin' in That Amen Corner."
— In the 1950s, a loblolly pine tree, located on the 17th hole, was named the Eisenhower Tree after he asked for it to be taken down because it interfered with his golf game. The course declined. It was eventually taken down in 2014 after it was damaged in an ice storm. However, Augusta National has other spots named for President Eisenhower, one of them being Ike's Pond, a fishing hole.