Thursday, April 5, 2018

County moves forward on Public Defender's office renovations

Franklin County Commissioners have signed an agreement with OliverSperry for renovations to the County’s Public Defender’s office at the Franklin County Courthouse.

The Public Defender's office is a small building behind the courthouse.

The project includes building a wall to enclose a new office and adding a handicapped accessible restroom.

The roof also needs some renovation.

Oliver Sperry was the only company to bid on the project.

The cost of the work will be a little over 45 thousand dollars.


