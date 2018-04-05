Florida Department of Corrections Announces Hiring Bonuses

FDC Announces Hiring Bonuses
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announces $1,000 hiring bonuses for new hires who have completed the correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges.
Certified new hires are eligible to receive bonuses at the following institutions:
- Columbia Correctional Institution (Lake City)
- Cross City Correctional Institution (Cross City)
- Florida State Prison (Raiford)
- Franklin Correctional Institution (Carrabelle)
- Gulf Correctional Institution (Wewahitchka)
- Hamilton Correctional Institution (Jasper)
- Hardee Correctional Institution (Bowling Green)
- Madison Correctional Institution (Madison)
- Martin Correctional Institution (Indiantown)
- Mayo Correctional Institution (Mayo)
- Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley)
- Okeechobee Correctional Institution (Okeechobee)
- Reception and Medical Center (Lake Butler)
- Santa Rosa Correctional Institution (Milton)
- Suwannee Correctional Institution (Live Oak)
- Taylor Correctional Institution (Perry)
- Union Correctional Institution (Raiford)
- Wakulla Correctional Institution (Crawfordville)
The hiring bonus is part of a three-tiered approach targeting staff recruitment and retention to ensure continued safety in Florida’s correctional institutions and communities. The recruitment and retention plan was recommended by Governor Rick Scott and approved by the legislature during the 2017 legislative session. The plan also provided a salary increase for correctional officers and a ten percent pay additive available for officers who work in inpatient mental health housing units.
Please visit FDC’s five-minute and 30-second recruitment videos or visit www.fldocjobs.com for more information.
