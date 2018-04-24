Franklin County commission approves new convenience store for Eastpoint

There could soon be a new convenience store in Eastpoint.
Franklin County commissioners this month gave approval for a new 2600 square foot Marathon Station on 1.8 acres at the corner of Highway 98 and Begonia Street.
The convenience store will including 10 fueling stations and two 15 thousand gallon fuel tanks.
It will provide parking for 14 vehicles at a time.
The store will be accessible from Highway 98, Begonia street and from Creamer Street.
Because of wetlands on the lot, the store will need state and federal permits before construction can begin.
County approval was given contingent on the owner getting all of the necessary permits.
District 1 commission Ricky Jones abstained from voting on the issue as his employer is directly involved with the project.
