The Franklin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Monday afternoon.
The sheriff's department said the body of a young white female was found dumped in an underdeveloped subdivision east of Eastpoint.
The body was discovered at about 5 o'clock Monday.
Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were called to the motel on Tuesday to take evidence from one of the rooms.
So far very few details have been released though the sheriff did say that "Our schools are safe and our community is safe.
He added that this is an ongoing investigation and the information is sensitive – they do not want to release anything that could compromise the investigation.
