Two arrested in Broward County for Franklin County murder

Two people were arrested in Broward County on Tuesday night in connection to the killing of a young lady in Eastpoint on Sunday.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said 39 year old Christina Marie Araujo and 30 year old Zachary Ray Abell were arrested at about 730 Tuesday night as they were preparing to flee the country.
The two are now facing charges of 2nd degree murder and tampering with evidence; those charges could be upgraded as the investigation continues.
Sheriff's officials began the investigation Monday after the body of a young white female was found dumped in an underdeveloped subdivision east of Eastpoint.
The body was discovered at about 5 o'clock Monday afternoon.
The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin – the sheriff said they are having a hard time finding family members of the deceased.
Early Tuesday officers were called to the Sportsman's Lodge in Eastpoint after cleaning personnel found blood in one of the rooms.
The group had checked in Saturday and left early Monday.
Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were called to the motel on Tuesday to take evidence from the room.
Sheriff Smith said the victim was beaten to death – she suffered severe injuries to her head as well as other injuries.
He did not say what weapon was used but said there was no gun involved.
At this time investigators do not have motive for the killing.
Sheriff Smith thanked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for their assistance in the investigation, FDLE brought their mobile crime lab to Eastpoint and took the lead in the arrests in south Florida.
